Does someone control mainstream media?
A shooting occurs in a school somewhere and it’s as if CNN had a man on the ground, in the classroom as the shooting unfolds and standing right next to him were people from MSNBC, CBS, ABC and The New York Times. Somehow they didn’t get shot and all called in to their news departments at the same time with exactly the same story. But the most remarkable thing of all is that when the story changes, as it always seems to, all of them, in perfect synchronicity, change their stories too. The weirdest part is when one lies, the rest all tell exactly the same lie at exactly the same time and they use the exact same key words as if they all have the same script.
Here’s an example: “Trump told Cohen to lie about Russian collusion.” This hit all mainstream news sources at the same time. Months later, Robert Mueller, the Russian probe prosecutor, said it wasn’t true. To me that means it was a big fat lie. Next time a big news story hits about Trump, do some channel surfing and see what others are saying. Make a note to see how long it takes before it’s determined to be a lie.
You have free articles remaining.
Other things seem to be under a central control. For instance, social media organizations. Did you notice how all the major social media outlets — 12 of them — banned bad Alex Jones at exactly the same time?
Dan Davis
Worland, Wyo.