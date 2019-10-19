I am writing to ask that your readers vote Carmelita Dominguez in the city council race in Ward 4. She is an excellent, open-minded candidate.
I first met Carmelita at a house party. Having already voted (for someone else) I was nevertheless very impressed by her. After she won the primary we met again. We talked about a wide range of subjects having to do with the election and I was pleased that we agreed on almost everything. I was impressed on how well she listened to what I had to say even when we disagreed. This was reflected her impressive academic and real world experience that she brings to the election and hopefully to the council.
Her main points of interest include better access to trails and parks (a particular interest of mine), economic development including support for the One Big Sky District, the Public Safety Mill Levy, and generally making Billings a better place to live. She is always open listening to what others think needs to happen to make Billings better place to live.
Carmelita is a candidate who all citizens will feel comfortable voting for. She will bring a practical approach to the city council. She wants to make Billings a better place to live. I believe she will, and I encourage you to join me in voting for her when you receive your ballot.
Bernard Rose
Billings