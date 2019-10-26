I would like to submit my opinion for readers of the Voice of the Reader, in support of Carmelita Dominguez’s candidacy to represent me on the City Council in Ward 4.
Billings is a growing city, with a population in excess of 110,000. Guiding and managing the affairs of our town requires us to elect thoughtful forward looking people. I believe Carmelita Dominguez is that sort of person.
She understands that need for a city council to plan for the future, and is supportive of the One Big Sky Project: an endeavor that will help attract the nearly 40,000 people needed to replace those of us retiring.
You have free articles remaining.
Carmelita is supportive of the much needed non-discrimination ordinance. For Billings to grow we must be a welcoming non-judgmental place for all.
John Bohlinger
Billings