I heartily endorse Carmelita Dominguez for City Council for Ward 4. She is raising two children in Billings and has a master’s in business administration. She helps run a small business. She has the ability to work with others on a shared vision of a healthy economy and a city that attracts younger workers. As people like me retire, the city needs a new generation to help support basic city services, including public safety. Billings has amazing natural resources and beautiful parks that people have worked hard on. Carmelita has experience in business and health care and knows how to work with people on recreation and parks which will attract young people to our city. I have seen how hard Carmelita will work for our city. She listens to all people with a warm heart and a keen ear and she gets things done. She is the perfect choice for city council for Ward 4.
Anne Harris
Billings