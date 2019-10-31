In Ward 4 we need a city council member who understands how the economy works in Billings. That’s why I’m voting for Carmelita Dominguez, a successful business woman who sees value in our downtown.
Thriving cities like New York and our neighbor Bozeman have strong downtowns. A vibrant downtown is a draw for its residents, for people considering relocating here, as well as for visitors who also put money into the community. The downtown area provides the tax base that makes city services possible.
Billings’ downtown is the engine that drives our city, but it’s an engine in need of a tune up. It needs more businesses, affordable housing and better solutions for the less fortunate.
We need someone who will work to make downtown increasingly a place where businesses and people want to be.
Dominguez is a thoughtful, energetic business woman who understands this. She has made it clear that helping downtown thrive is a key issue for her, so much so that she now holds an endorsement from the Billings Chamber of Commerce.
Dominguez is a problem solver who will work hard to make Billings the best it can be. I feel that she’s the right choice for us in Ward 4.
Carole Baumann
Billings