Carmelita Dominguez, candidate for Ward 4 city council, is a woman of vision, energy, and accomplishment, with a passion for Billings’ future. That is why I strongly support her.
"With our aging workforce and depleting younger population, we need to do the hard, strategic work now so that our kids will have strong, good paying jobs and careers in Billings." Those are Dominguez’s words and she backs them up with a sound judgment, well-reasoned analysis, years of business experience and a capable and collaborative posture to work with all stakeholders in our city. For these reasons, Dominguez will be an outstanding addition to our city council, where we desperately need forward looking vision to make sure our city will welcome the next generation and be proactive in embracing the rapidly changing economy.
Barbara Archer
Billings