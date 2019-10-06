Billings needs new voices for the growth of our town.
Born and raised in Billings, I grew up watching my peers move away as their parents found better jobs elsewhere. I watched my friends move away for college because the options in Billings were limited, and ended up doing the same myself.
As I grew up here, I’ve seen changes happen to make Billings a better place to live with better access to trails, a more involved downtown, and more businesses moving to and thriving in Billings. We are at a crossroads, though. With a huge part of our population retiring in the next 10 years and a shrinking young population, we need to make changes to attract young professionals so Billings stays a great place to live and gets even better.
That’s why I’m encouraging you to vote for Carmelita Dominguez for city council. As a proponent for the One Big Sky District, she wants to ensure Billings has the workforce needed to both keep our city thriving and to grow our resources even more. While people often have to leave Billings in search of more opportunities, Dominguez believes we can make Billings a place that is not only attractive to our residents, but that is sought out as a city with opportunities for people of all ages.
We have the ability to say yes to a fresh look at Billings with a vote for Carmelita Dominguez; I hope you will join me in voting for her on Nov. 5.
Nathalie Wagler
Billings