Carmelita Dominguez is our choice to represent Ward 4 on the Billings City Council. We can’t ignore the widespread needs of our community if we want to develop into a vibrant, multifaceted and safe community that welcomes people of all backgrounds, work experiences and strengths. There are no simple right or wrong answers to our many problems.
As Billings continues to grow, the City Council will continue to require good process and communication skills. We’re impressed by Carmelita’s listening and problem solving abilities. We’re delighted that this busy mom and small business owner is offering her abilities to participate in collecting the data, input and holding the discussions required to continue to move us forward into our community’s orderly growth. She is receiving our support and votes to represent Ward 4.
Dale and Judy Peterson
Billings