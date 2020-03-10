Don't be silent

On Feb. 5, I witnessed live on television the greatest example of political courage in my lifetime. Here was someone who put his oath before God ahead of his political benefit. Sen. Mitt Romney is the only Republican senator who was not a hypocrite when he took the Senate trial oath. The others took an oath to their god, Donald Trump. Romney and his family will pay a huge penalty for stating the truth.

It is up to people who admire courage to speak out in support of Mitt Romney. Be courageous, do not be silent.

President Trump's supporters cannot attack Romney's message because it is grounded in truth and proven facts. Instead they put forth meaningless political dirt.

I hope that Mitt Romney will become the leader of the new old Republican Party which will form whenever President Trump leaves the office. It is inevitable that the pro-business members will break with the red hat members since they do not share the same beliefs.

Larry Bell

Billings

