I write to point out inaccuracies in Mary Fitzpatrick’s Dec. 29 guest opinion, “Utility's power plan ignores urgency of climate change challenges.” She calls upon NorthWestern Energy to place more emphasis on alternative energy in NWE ‘s “Integrated Resource Plan.”
Fair enough. But Fitzpatrick makes inaccurate claims. She claims that the coal industry launched a “long-running campaign of deceit” about climate change (while simultaneously mentioning the industry’s public acknowledgement of the issue). Fitzpatrick cites a study by Professor Robert Brulle which supposedly found the coal industry has tried “to confuse the issue . . . .” In fact the Brulle study found merely that coal industry groups and individuals have supported some libertarian think tanks which occasionally delve into climate change research.
I know of no statement by any of these think tanks suggesting their intent is to confuse anyone regarding climate change. Their researchers are honest men and women of integrity.
Fitzpatrick claims “Crops and fisheries are failing” and people are dying. Yet global crop yields are setting new records every few years and deaths from climate have plummeted (yes plummeted) over the past century. Anyone reading this can do their own research.
Roger Roots
Livingston
Editor's note: Roger Roots ran as a Libertarian candidate for U.S. Senate in 2014 and for Montana Supreme Court clerk in 2018.