H.R. 1585 should be tabled in favor of a clean version of the Violence Against Women Act. One part of H.R. 1585 that has no statistical reason for being there is the closing of the so-called “boyfriend loophole.”
In 1994, dating partners were excluded from the definition of “misdemeanor crime of domestic violence" (MDCV) in the Lautenberg Amendment (27 CFR 478.11) for a reason. Former dating partners can easily avoid the contact that results in friction. They do not share children or a home and were never married. 27 CFR 478.11 is solely about recidivism of those with a misdemeanor for acts as such as pushing or hair pulling, not felonies. Dating partners part ways without recidivism, unlike other couples. Crimes of passion require passion, and passion dissipates over time. Dating partners simply do not have recidivism involving a firearm. If a dating partner is going to use a firearm, it’s in the first offense.
There is no data for recidivism rates for dating partners who, after a misdemeanor conviction, commit a domestic violence crime with a firearm, it is so exceedingly rare. A common sense compromise would be to have firearm ownership prohibited for 1-5 years. This is why we see states with post-conviction prohibitions of firearms of 1 to 10 years. Canada has a 5-year prohibition period. This issue should be left to the states. There is no research to support amending 27 CFR 478.11.
Dee Shirodkar
Missoula