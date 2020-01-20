My child has been in a reading intervention group since kindergarten. This has been pivotal to any and all of his literary success. This year alone, and solely thanks to his reading teacher, he has jumped 300 lexiles, which is astonishing. His teacher is our lifeline and is what is known as an “interventionist,” which unfortunately comprises 11 positions on the chopping block of the district's proposed elementary budgetary cuts.
Our interventionist oversees all children in the school while monitoring for trends in reading levels, and works with 50 children who are enrolled in the reading intervention program at our school alone. That means that over 50 children at my son’s school are below or well below their age-appropriate reading level. The proposed cuts would force our interventionist to oversee multiple schools and potentially several hundreds of children. In intense reading programs that are clearly not designed for these types of numbers, how is anyone to succeed, especially our children?
As a family of small-business owners, I understand that if the ins exceed the outs, then cuts are a necessity. However, these particular cuts are ruthless for our children. I’m failing to see how literacy is ending up on the chopping block, and I’m fairly certain the job of an interventionist is not clear to most. I don’t have any answers, though read the comments section of any Gazette article to get a myriad of impassioned ideas for funding or even other potentially less damaging cuts.
Angela Fuller
Billings