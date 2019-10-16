Five hundred thousand gallons. That’s how much metal-laden water is seeping out of the Colstrip ash ponds and into our groundwater every day. Talen’s plan is to “cap-and-abandon” these ponds, which also abandons Rosebud County. If the contaminated ash in these ponds is not dried and removed, they will leak this toxic water forever.
It’s going to take all of us to prevent another Superfund story from unfolding in our state. The Montana Department of Environmental Quality is deciding this winter what they will require for Talen Energy’s long-term cleanup plan for the 830-acre coal ash ponds outside the Colstrip power plant.
Talen isn’t presenting a permanent fix to the ponds. No company lasts forever, but Talen’s current plan to cap the ponds in place means pumping water forever. Talen will eventually be gone, leaving our communities, landowners and children to pay for cleanup. Doing it right from the start will be far cheaper and far more effective than pumping water forever.
We have pushed enough cleanup costs onto taxpayers in our state. We cannot let Talen abandon these ponds and our future. Let’s not make a mistake that can’t be undone.
Right now, there is a talented and dedicated workforce who care about the community. Our region is losing jobs this winter when Units 1 and 2 close; and current workers have the skills needed to dig it up, dry it out and fix it forever. That is the standard DEQ must require from Talen.
Please email comments to DEQ at deqcolstrip@mt.gov.
Jeanie Alderson
Birney