Don't forget about the indigenous during this time

I have long been a critic of The Billings Gazette. Their in-depth reporting and pictographic coverage of the COVID-19 issues has been exceptional especially for those of us that choose to stay home is per regards for ourselves and our neighbors.

Being homeless during the winter of 2012 I have grave concern for the welfare of the homeless Indians. One Indian man soon to become my friend a Vietnam veteran, family man, with a truckload of PTSD, an alcoholic, a drug addict, protected me and probably saved my life. He will always be in my heart. At that time only one man with a van gave a damn about the homeless. I am sure there were others. To think that alcoholics and drug addicts cannot at time make rational choices is foolhardy.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

My friend got in a knife fight outside Lee’s Saloon, the cut so brutally long and deep it was terrifying; however, he refused white man’s medical services and had his wife sew him up with fishing line. Many homeless Indians will not seek white-man medical attention, be it culture or addiction or both. Indians are so clannish, COVID-19 on the reservation would become a nightmare to contain.

Gary Knopp

Bridger

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0