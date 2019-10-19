Tobacco use causes a third of all cancer deaths. As a volunteer with the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, I’m an advocate for reducing tobacco use in Montana and I am encouraged by Gov. Bullock’s recent actions to champion the issue by using emergency administrative rules to temporarily prohibit the sale of flavored e-cigarettes.
By restricting the sale of all candy, fruit, mint and menthol flavored tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes, tobacco companies will have one less tool to lure new, young users.
To effectively reduce the use of tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, we should prohibit of use of e-cigarettes everywhere smoking is prohibited, tax all tobacco products including e-cigarettes, and fully fund a prevention program that includes a mass reach education campaign to protect kids from a lifelong addiction to tobacco and help promote cessation services to those who are trying to quit.
Montanans who want help with quitting nicotine addiction can call 1-800-Quit-NOW. Go to the American Cancer Society website (cancer.org) for additional support and resources.
Kim R. Smarsh
Miles City