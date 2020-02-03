Don't let NWE keep coal price secret

NorthWestern Energy, Montana’s largest electric utility, wants to increase its ownership of Colstrip Unit 4, a coal-fired electric generating facility in Eastern Montana. Aside from the climate impacts of such a move, which are considerable, an important question is what the impact of the proposed purchase would do to our electricity bills. I tried to get an answer to that question in a hearing in Helena on Jan. 13 before the Energy and Telecommunications Interim Committee of the Montana Legislature, of which I am a member. I asked John Hines, NorthWestern vice president, how much its customers would have to pay for the coal needed to operate Colstrip 4 since coal is the biggest expense at the plant. Mr. Hines replied that he didn’t have the number “off the top of his head” but that I should be “patient” since it would be included in an upcoming filing with the Public Service Commission.
It turns out that at the same time Hines was telling me the information would be made public, NorthWestern was filing a request with the Public Service Commission to keep it secret, claiming the cost of coal should be treated as confidential information. The filing with the PSC is called a Protective Order. Protective Orders are used to keep confidential information that could compromise a company’s competitiveness in a market environment. Only, NorthWestern doesn’t operate in a market environment; it’s a monopoly. Ratepayers of Montana should reasonably expect NorthWestern, as a monopoly, to disclose the price we will have to pay to operate the plant. After all, we guarantee NorthWestern a profit. It’s reasonable for those who pay the bills to know the operating costs so we can see the relationship between costs and profits.
Please contact the PSC at 406-444-6199 and ask that the commission deny NorthWestern’s request for a Protective Order. We deserve to know what we will have to pay for coal and whether other electricity options, like wind and solar, would be a more cost-effective option for Montana ratepayers.
Rep. Denise Hayman
Bozeman