Don't let NWE keep coal price secret

NorthWestern Energy, Montana’s largest electric utility, wants to increase its ownership of Colstrip Unit 4, a coal-fired electric generating facility in Eastern Montana. Aside from the climate impacts of such a move, which are considerable, an important question is what the impact of the proposed purchase would do to our electricity bills. I tried to get an answer to that question in a hearing in Helena on Jan. 13 before the Energy and Telecommunications Interim Committee of the Montana Legislature, of which I am a member. I asked John Hines, NorthWestern vice president, how much its customers would have to pay for the coal needed to operate Colstrip 4 since coal is the biggest expense at the plant. Mr. Hines replied that he didn’t have the number “off the top of his head” but that I should be “patient” since it would be included in an upcoming filing with the Public Service Commission.