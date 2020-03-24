Don't succumb to Chinese disdain

Dave and I have been distressed to hear blame and distrust expressed in the national news toward China. We, like many here, have friends in China who are genuinely concerned about us. Our friend Ivan, from Chongqing, has visited us here in Hardin two times, and he and his parents were planning a trip this year.

Earlier this week he let us know that he has personally purchased 260 face masks for delivery here at our address in Hardin. Another friend, Grace, from Shanghai, has been in touch with us faithfully for two decades. We just received the news she too is trying to send masks.

But she was told by Chinese postal officials that the masks might be refused in the U.S. They are spreading the true words to clear the blame and distrust on their side. We must do that too on our side, here in Southern Montana.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The many people of China who know us love American culture and American people. They are former students who genuinely cared for us while we were there. They would happily give anything they have to help us. Please do not believe anyone who suggests that China would send us contaminated masks or would choose to harm us intentionally in any way.

Happily our friends in China assure us that their living situation is now returning to normal.