What a wonderful surprise to read about the generous offer the Sukins made to the city of Billings by donating a building to our symphony. Both families have continued their father's legacy to make our city stronger and more attractive. While they lived in our town, they supported so many organizations and left their mark. And now that they live away, they still contribute to the place where we know they will always call home. Thanks Adrea and Jack, Sandy and Bob.
Joan McCracken
Billings