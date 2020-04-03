Don't destroy America's economy

Let's not destroy America's economy! Sixteen million people have gotten the normal flu this 2019-2020 season, and the CDC estimates that 23,000 people have died through mid-March from the normal flu. The CDC reports that 61,000 died in the 2018-2019 flu season. We never heard a word about that.
They thought the coronavirus would be 10 times more deadly than the flu, but the current death rate appears to be headed downward quickly toward the normal flu death rate! Let’s look at the numbers and not be driven by hysteria!
Ray Jussila
Gilbert, Arizona
