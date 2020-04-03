Easter celebrates the resurrection of the god-man, Jesus Christ, the proof of who was suffering on the cross for our sins. Christian biblical theology (Colossians 1:15) calls Jesus, “The image of the invisible God.” God Himself loves us enough to be willing to undergo that agony and humiliation to pay the death penalty for our sins and secure our forgiveness. If we refuse to believe him in the face of the miracle of Jesus’ resurrection, he surely has the right to condemn unbelievers to a hopeless eternity. Don't let the Easter Bunny get in the way.