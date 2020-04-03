Don't let the Easter Bunny get in the way

Richard Miller’s rejection of Easter (letter to the editor, March 22) dealt only with the crucifixion, bunnies and eggs.

Easter celebrates the resurrection of the god-man, Jesus Christ, the proof of who was suffering on the cross for our sins. Christian biblical theology (Colossians 1:15) calls Jesus, “The image of the invisible God.” God Himself loves us enough to be willing to undergo that agony and humiliation to pay the death penalty for our sins and secure our forgiveness. If we refuse to believe him in the face of the miracle of Jesus’ resurrection, he surely has the right to condemn unbelievers to a hopeless eternity. Don't let the Easter Bunny get in the way.

Joe Stewart

Cody, Wyo.

