Ever hear of "The Democratic Socialists of America?" Of Montana? Of Billings? They are a far-left coalition consisting of members with socialistic and communistic ideologies to fundamentally change America into a nation more in line with their beliefs by promoting members who are candidates for elected positions. Some of their goals are: open borders, socially controlled industries, anti-capitalism, eliminating ICE, eliminating the Second Amendment, eliminating your constitutional right to discriminate against anything that they do not approve of, etc. Some of their more prominent members are Alexandra Ocasio- Cortez, and Rashida Tlaib (political activists). Ward 3 constituents who have elected, reportedly, a member of this group, Denise Joy, will have to decide whether to elect another, reportedly, member of this group, Danny Choriki for our representative in Ward 3. We have a choice between a candidate, Aldo Rowe, that has served his country, active in community service, feels an obligation to the people in Ward 3, is not a social or political activist, or a Danny Choriki. Citizens need full disclosure of personal and professional information of all candidates, in determining who to vote for. Perhaps our current city officials can enter this requirement into our existing City Charter for the benefit and protection, of the citizens of Billings. We need representatives true to their constituency, not some political activist organization.
Richard Deines
You have free articles remaining.
Billings