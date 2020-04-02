× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I’ve known Troy Downing for years as a friend, as a mentor, and most importantly as a true example of how hard work, tenacity and sacrifice can build the American Dream. Troy was born to a single mother, as an undergrad he taught classes at NYU. Later, beginning a tech start-up that merged with Yahoo.

After 9/11 and at 34 years old, Troy joined the Air Force ultimately serving two combat tours in Afghanistan. After eight years in the military, Troy Downing continues to serve. Among many examples, Troy serves on the Board of Warriors and Quiet Waters, a nonprofit committed to helping our vets deal with PTSD after deployments.

Downing is a man of service and sacrifice. In the coming weeks, Republicans have a choice to make of who will receive our parties nomination to become our next State Auditor. This choice is clear, Troy Downing has the experience and the courage to get results for all Montanans.

Troy has ran companies both in the insurance and securities industries. He is a proven leader and job creator. Troy Downing is the sole conservative choice for Montana State Auditor.

Sam Loveridge

Billings

