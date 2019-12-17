I wonder if the drunken driver and the other man in that car remember that cold, rainy night of Sept. 17, 1965. That was the night those two decided to get drunk and drive. You took a happily married young family with a 3-month-old baby.
Why were you following us? That is the night you two killed my baby. When you hit us, the baby and I went through the window and hit the ground. I woke up looking for my baby. He was only a few feet from me, but I could not get to him. An angel came to me and wrapped my baby in a blanket. I never saw him again.
You two put me in the pit of hell. I broke my back, broke my pelvis. Part of my pelvis went through my bladder. I lost a kidney. You also killed my baby. Doctors did not think I would make it that night. All I remember is my baby lying a few feet from me, but I could not get to him. In my head, I see him lying in his yellow snowsuit. I wish I had died that night.
My husband and I love children. We planned on having a big family, but in our future, it was to never be.
A friend of mine was working at the jail. I was told both of you were laughing. You killed my baby. Was that something to laugh about?
I cannot get closure, but knowing you won’t get to heaven gives me great satisfaction. Never forget Sept. 17, 1965, the day my life changed forever.
Betty Hereim
Billings