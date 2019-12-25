The holidays are a time when we are inclined to reflect, and at Domestic and Sexual Violence Services, we are grateful for the community support we’ve received in 2019.
Last week, several anonymous donors came forward to provide gifts for four clients and their 12 children, and it seems like every day someone stops into the office with another gift or offer to help. It’s heartwarming and humbling.
So far this year, DSVS has served 176 survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. We’ve provided 60 nights of shelter and countless meals, and prepaid fuel and grocery cards for survivors and their families. We’re focused on ending the cycle of violence in our communities and providing hope and healing for those we serve. Even when that takes more time and resources than we may have, we always find a way, thanks to the support of our community.
We’re grateful for the more than 800 educators who teach Power Up, Speak Out!, our violence prevention curriculum, to students in Montana and across the nation. By introducing students to the basics of healthy relationships, we hope to end the cycle of violence before it starts.
As we continue to serve survivors in Carbon and Stillwater counties, we hope you’ll continue to support our life-changing work. Give a gift of hope and security to a family this holiday season by joining our Circle of Hope and becoming a monthly donor. For more information visit dsvsmontana.org/donate.
Kelly Heaton
executive director
Red Lodge