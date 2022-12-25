Eagle Mount extends reach thanks to support

As we count our blessings for the year just passed, we are grateful for all who make it possible for Eagle Mount Billings to provide safe, enriching, and enjoyable activities for children and adults with disabilities. Despite the challenges wrought by the pandemic, we served 545 children and adults in 2022.

Eagle Mount has been a staple in our community for nearly 40 years, thanks to our dedicated volunteers and donors. For those with disabilities and their families, Eagle Mount fosters a sense of belonging and lifelong friendships inspired by a spirit of adventure through many different programs. The volunteers, staff, and board of directors are grateful to shepherd this important mission for so many.

In our service to people with disabilities, we need as many hearts and hands as we can gather. We welcome your assistance in making our year-round adaptive recreation programs possible. We invite your involvement in our inaugural "Cycle to Soar" cycling fundraiser on April 1, in partnership with the YMCA.

To help you understand the difference you make by giving of your time and treasure, we share this statement from a summer camp participant, "I cant wate to Joyne you gys agane for overnight camp and am excited to make more new friends and mamreys that will be in my brane for ever [sic]."

The difference you help us make is profound, and we are truly grateful.

Learn more about us at eaglemountbillings.org or call the office at (406) 969-2949.

Juli Pierce

Board President