When I read about the deaths of numerous people by vaping, it makes me remember when my sister and I came close when we swiped smokes from our grandpa.
Our folks never smoked, so one day while we were staying at Grandpa’s place, we took some paper, a handful of tobacco, and a box of matches and snuck out behind the gas barrels. We rolled up the smokes and struck the matches on the gas barrels. We kept blowing on the cigarettes instead of sucking on them. We kept striking the matches on the gas barrel.
The Big Man was watching and sent a cloud over, then all of a sudden, the rain poured down on us. We ran into the house; Grandpa was wondering where we were and why we were acting so strange. A little while later, Dad drove up the muddy road with the Jeep and took us home.
I often wonder what Grandpa thought when he would get gas out of the barrel and look down and see that box of matches and cigarette butts next to it.
Robert Candee
Richey