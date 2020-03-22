Easter just doesn't make sense

Easter is the strangest religious holiday of all. I'll never understand why Jesus had to die so a bunny could hop around with a basket of eggs to hide from kids.

Oh, that's right! He was crucified so many millions of rotten sinners could be forgiven and go to spend eternity with God. But that doesn't make any more sense than it being done so a bunny could hop around with eggs. If God wants to forgive sinners He could simply forgive them, without having a totally innocent man mocked, whipped, crowned with thorns and nailed to a cross to die in agony.