Education Foundation grateful for helping students

On behalf of the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, our students and our teachers, thank you for an inspiring year. The generosity of the Billings community never ceases to amaze me, and 2021 is no different.

Through the support of incredible donors like you, we've been privileged to fund the Backpack Meals, Teen Pantry and School District 2 Homeless Student programs, serving those with the highest need in our district. We've continued to support the Angel Fund, ensuring all students have the opportunity to get involved and excel. And, we fund student and educator scholarships to ensure learning continues.

In the face of challenge, Billings Public Schools rose above and kept our students safe and our school doors open. Our educators continue nurturing our students through hardship, and the community is showing their gratitude through donations to a grassroots, school-year-long appreciation campaign.

Your donations create classroom innovation, from learning about hydroponics and fresh reading curriculum, to in-the-field experimentation and new technology experiences, to name just a few. Your investment creates a lasting impact on students every single day.