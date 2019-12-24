Thanks to the tremendous generosity of the Billings community, this has been a very busy year for the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools. Saturday Live has now surpassed the $2.5 million mark in total dollars raised for Billings Public Schools.
Schools invest that money in field trips, playground equipment, team uniforms, library books and more. Our Classroom Grant program awarded $82,000 to teachers to fund innovative ideas in the classroom.
Our summer reading program in the parks, Reading Rocks, provided reading support and nearly 5,000 books to children in our community who lack reading opportunities outside of the school year.
Partners in Education continues to support individual schools by providing tutors, mentors and support with special projects. Business and community partners go beyond just raising money by cultivating important relationships between local businesses and the schools that will someday supply their workforce.
The Education Foundation is supporting Back Pack Meals and Teen Pantry programs, as well as providing student and educator scholarships and other support through named endowments.
You have free articles remaining.
As we move forward, the Education Foundation is excited to continue to be a part of supporting the goals of our school district in improving academic achievement, mental health programs, and the framework for career readiness. I encourage you to think about how you can positively impact public education in our community. Together, we will strive to provide our students with the resources they need to reach their fullest potential as they graduate and become members of our community. Thank you for all your support.
Jill Quade
board president
Billings