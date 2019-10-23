Ward 1 Candidate Kendra Shaw, much like socialist-media-darling AOC, when Shaw needs evidence to support her assertions — if lacking reliable data — she just “makes it up.” Sound harsh? Let’s examine a couple of this articulate, fast talking millennial’s assertions — see if they hold water as she makes the case that Billings is stuck in the 1950s compared to Missoula and Bozeman.
Shaw asserts, “We have cut spending on public safety, year after year.” Where did she get this fact? Like all good progressives, she just made it up. Fact: From 2016 to 2020 Billings spending on public safety increased from $38.1 million to $44.5 million.
Shaw asserts, “25% of Billings lives in a food desert — too far from a grocery store.” Any analysis to back that up? I am tempted to take Shaw to the Powder River to think about food deserts. Instead I would point her to the USDA’s Low-Income, Low Access map that trump her assertion.
She asserts, “Friends move away unable to find jobs that pay a living wage” and “there is hardly any affordable housing here.” Again, the data exposes her. The wages in Billings are higher, taxes lower, home ownership higher, and the housing more affordable than her beloved cities.
You have free articles remaining.
Ward 1 has a better choice, although not as “shiny.” John Armstrong is a veteran, has been a contractor, met payrolls, been a reliability consultant at a refinery, and served on city boards and task forces for 25 years.
Dick Pence
Billings