Serving on the Billings City Council is an extremely important commitment. Jay and I would like to endorse Pam Purinton as our choice for election in Ward 4. We were thrilled when we heard Pam had decided to take on this job and she has attacked her campaign with her abundant energy and enthusiasm.
In the 10 years we have known Pam, she has served in various leadership roles in this community and at the state level. She is a true conservative with a working knowledge of our city government.
Often tough, immediate issues come up when serving on the council, Pam will be dedicated to making thoughtful decisions, which will beneﬁt Billings now and into the future.
You have free articles remaining.
Pam is dependable, true to her word, has time to devote to the demands the council, and is always a pleasure to work with. We hope that you will vote for Pam Purinton who will, if elected, represent Ward 4 to the very best of her abilities.
Jay Atwell and Katie Link
Billings