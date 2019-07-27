The Gazette recently published an op-ed ("If you like the 1860s, then get rid of fossil fuels,” July 12) and an article on the Martinsdale Pumped Storage Generation Project (“Energy storage project finds financial partner,” July 13, 2019).
The negative results of limiting fossil fuel use are clearly presented in the op-ed: Less electricity will be available for your refrigerator, heat and A/C, and health care; less transportation will be available for produce, meats and medicines.
No other source is currently available to replace the over 60 percent of electricity generated by fossil fuels (U.S. Energy Administration).
Consider the article on the Martinsdale Pumped Storage Generation Project. This type of facility has upper and lower reservoirs. Water is released from the upper pond to the lower, generating electricity in the process. It is then pumped back to the upper. This process actually consumes more energy than it produces. Think about it. If you have a wheelbarrow full of dirt, does it take more energy to go uphill or downhill?
The article claimed this project will generate 400 megawatts. However, it will not generate this amount for long. It has to spend half its effort pumping water back up.
Its value is to provide power for the few hours in the mornings and evenings when electrical use peaks — intermittent generation only, never continuous.
And what about water consumption? There will be evaporation and water loss. In August, when the Musselshell River is a trickle, how will they keep the ponds full for maximum power generation?
Much of this was not addressed in The Gazette article.
Lawrence B. Peters
Colstrip