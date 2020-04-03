Enforcement should be civil

Enforcement should be civil

{{featured_button_text}}

Social Distancing enforcement should be civil, not criminal.

While it is important that individuals follow guidelines from health experts, governors should avoid criminalizing social distancing protocols. When Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland threatened arrest to violations of gatherings of more than 50 persons and business closures, he did not consider that this may make the situation worse.

Putting more people in our criminal justice system can facilitate the spread of COVID-19, and strain law enforcement and first responders in a time where their services are needed elsewhere.

Governors and other policymakers should avoid placing criminal penalties, and instead issue civil citations or find other measures when possible. I am urging Gov. Steve Bullock and other policymakers to allow non-criminal sanctions to enforce public health mandates. Please join me and people across Montana by visiting aclumontana.org.

Raymond Porter

Big Timber

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News