× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Social Distancing enforcement should be civil, not criminal.

While it is important that individuals follow guidelines from health experts, governors should avoid criminalizing social distancing protocols. When Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland threatened arrest to violations of gatherings of more than 50 persons and business closures, he did not consider that this may make the situation worse.

Putting more people in our criminal justice system can facilitate the spread of COVID-19, and strain law enforcement and first responders in a time where their services are needed elsewhere.

Governors and other policymakers should avoid placing criminal penalties, and instead issue civil citations or find other measures when possible. I am urging Gov. Steve Bullock and other policymakers to allow non-criminal sanctions to enforce public health mandates. Please join me and people across Montana by visiting aclumontana.org.

Raymond Porter

Big Timber

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1