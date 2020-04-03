Enjoy and appreciate life

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Our sense of survival is the most powerful of the senses. If it is threatened, we have an emotion dedicated to recognizing and focusing on the threat, fear. We often overreact to threats with an abundance of caution.

Our house is surrounded by grass which is frequently occupied by 10 to 20 deer. They mow and fertilize the grass. Now, the does are off having fawns and we have only six adolescent deer and one buck with an antler only on one side, who I call, “Elliot,” like the buck on the movie, “Open Season.” I think he was volunteered to babysit the young ones.

Whenever I exit a door, all the deer take off post-haste even though they’ve seen me emerge from the house dozens of times. Their keen sense of survival urges them to err on the side of caution.

Our temporary existence on this beautiful planet is the most precious gift in the universe. We must appreciate that and help others as well as ourselves to enjoy this gift of life for as long as we can. There is nothing sadder than a life being cut short.

Confining ourselves as much as we can to our homes will save lives and help to expedite the victory over the coronavirus so we can continue to enjoy Corona Cerveza. (If some jerk hasn’t already hoarded all of it.)