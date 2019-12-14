Enough is enough with this liar, bigot, racist thug thinking he is king.
I was born and raised in Montana and cannot believe how many residents continue to believe in this thug. He has belittled John McCain and other servicemen while he avoided the draft with this father's millions. And Thug Trump continues to embrace communism with his buddies in Russia and North Korea.
If it was not for the Democrats, we would not have food stamps, affordable health care and, yes, farming and ranching subsidies. What about Trump's snot-nosed kids and son-in-law running around the world on taxpayer dollars and supporting their own financial wellbeing?
I was an assistant scoutmaster for over 10 years, and we taught Scouts to respect the president. I could not consciously do that with this racist thug who has embarrassed our country worldwide and probably can't even spell NATO.
I am a Democrat, a conservative Democrat who believes we must live within our means, and all people should pay their fair share no matter race or gender. If you make more, pay more!
Our country was founded on hardworking men and women, and we must continue to support our unions who believe in fair pay and benefits. The Republicans' Right To Work law only benefits big corporations.
Finally, will the people of Montana continue to support Trump's thugs, i.e., Sen. Daines and Rep. Gianforte, or someone who believes in our values of honesty, integrity and, of course, the people of Montana?
Darryl S. Wilson
Billings