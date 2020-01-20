Because of the letters to the editor I have authored in the past few years I have had people ask me about my opinion on certain constitutional issues. I first tell them that my knowledge of the entire constitution is no greater than anyone who has completed law school and passed bar examinations in several states.
However, I have spent more than half my life contemplating and delving into the fifth and sixth amendments of the U.S. Constitution. The purpose of this letter is to talk about one clause of the Fifth Amendment. I can assure what I will say is very basic and I could add several hundred words or more explaining it.
The clause I am referring to is the due process of law clause. The first question I have about this clause is: What law is it referring to? Is it referring to a law that was passed just last week ago or a law maybe more than 100 years old? After researching this issue thoroughly , I can only come to the conclusion that it meant the law (for example, the English common law) that was in effect when the amendment was written. We must remember that our founders were actually frightened of the pure democratic process and knew that voters could be tricked into electing politicians who would pass unfair and unjust laws.
All progressives I know of and probably most neo-conservatives that I have met believe that the due process of law means the same as the rule of law. Of course, our founders would state that to say that is a blatantly untrue statement. However, explaining that must be the subject of another letter.
Dr. W. David Herbert
Billings