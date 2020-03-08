Existing laws protect everyone

Two “either-or” fallacies stand out in the NDO debate. 1) If one doesn’t support an NDO, then one must favor discrimination. 2) If one opposes the NDO, one must either be hateful or homophobic. A third fallacy: NDOs can help stop the discrimination before it happens. Regarding the last one — laws don’t prevent those intent on breaking it, period. Our overloaded criminal justice system proves that.

Regarding the first two: Laws already exist to protect all Americans from discrimination on both the state and federal level. If one has been discriminated against, they have the right to pursue legal action. An NDO, creating even more legislation, not only is unnecessary duplication and redundancy, it does create the potential for other intolerance. You can’t legislate hearts; you can use the existing laws to correct illegal behavior. Billings doesn’t need an NDO to prove anything to anyone.