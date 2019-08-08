It is my opinion that a lot of misinformation is being presented to the general public by the progressive media and climate scientists that we are destroying our planet due to the use of fossil fuels.
What is a greenhouse gas? What impact do carbon dioxide emissions have on our climate versus natural occurring phenomena? Is all ice on earth melting? Are sea levels dramatically rising? Are all forms of extreme weather predictions by climate alarmists accurate? Are polar bears becoming extinct? Is it necessary to replace fossil fuels with green renewable energy sources to save our planet?
Answers to all of the above questions clearly show that hard facts do not support any of them.
Gerald Underwood
Red Lodge