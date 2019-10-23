I read the question about the number of birds lost to wind turbines posed by Eugene Wier of Colstrip, in a recent issue of The Gazette (Oct. 20). As it happens, we have the extreme good fortune to live in a world where the answer to that question is just a couple of queries away and the answer is, a lot! But, nowhere near as many as meet their demise from other forms of human activity including other forms of power generation.
According to actual scientifically reviewed data (I know, I know... those darned, pesky facts!), here are some numbers for perspective:
Annual human-caused bird deaths:
Domestic cats - 2.41 billion
Glass on buildings - 599 million
Collisions with cars and trucks - 199.6 million
Power line collisions - 22.8 million
Coal (includes mining) - 7.9 million
Collisions with communication towers - 6.6 million
Power line electrocutions - 5.6 million
Oil and gas production - 500,000 to 1 million
Wind turbines - 366,000
Granted, these figures are several years old, but even if they were scaled up for increases in the number of new wind turbines, it's still far less than lots of other causes including coal! If Mr. Wier is truly interested in the welfare of our avian friends, he would be much better off advocating for the use of bird-friendly glass in building construction, moving toward the use of public transportation instead of private vehicles or (gasp) getting rid of coal energy production.
Bryan Stafford
Billings