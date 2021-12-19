Family Service grateful for staff and volunteers

Another year has come and gone. Much like the previous year, 2021 was filled with doubt and uncertainty for many of the families we serve. However, 2021 was filled with hope and promise of a better tomorrow. This year, our community came together stronger than ever to lift up one another.

Because of our amazing community, the lives of nearly 32,000 families were changed. Family Service board members, volunteers and staff believe it is a huge privilege to be able to support our neighbors in crisis and need. We applaud the generosity of our community as vital essentials are managed with dignity and compassion.

We are happy to be a conduit for change, but it is our community that makes our programs successful with your gifts, not only monetarily, but of time and talent. At this joy-filled time of year, we celebrate you and the resources and blessings you give to help those in need. Know that families in need are welcomed and provided for here. Thank you!

Stacy Brown

executive director

Family Service

