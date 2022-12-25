Family Support Network creates impactful change

Family Support Network would like to thank those in Billings and beyond for your loyal support through this year and the past 30 years! Without the support of our generous individuals, businesses and community organizations, we would not be able to create impactful change to families and children throughout the region.

We are grateful to offer programs that push our mission of helping families raise healthy children forward. Parent education and coaching, mental health care, supervised visits, home visits, and family support are all services that would be impossible without our community being there for us!

Because of you, we know that our vision, in partnership with others, for every Montana child, a family home free of abuse and neglect is truly possible! While we support many, we know that even just one life changed or one cycle of abuse and neglect broken means so much for the future generations of Montanans — and that is worth it all!

On behalf of myself, our amazing staff, and our dedicated FSN Advisory Board Committee — Thank You! Best wishes for an amazing 2023!

Shawn Byrne, MSW

Executive Director

Family Support Network