As acting commander of Trevor J. Johnson Post 44 of the American Legion, I was given very sad and heartbreaking news. Our Auxiliary is disbanding. This is very sad news and an unfortunate occurrence in small towns all over this country.
It is disheartening at a time when our fellow veterans need us, the Legion, most. “Twenty two a day” is not fake news, it is very real and we of the Legion and its Auxiliary units need to be fighting for our fellow brothers and sisters.
There are many veterans in our communities and this is my call for your help. We in the veterans service organizations need you, we need you to help us help our brothers and sisters so we may continue our good work.
I would like to thank all of the members of American Legion Auxiliary post 44 for everything they have done for the Colstrip community and for veterans and their families across eastern Montana. We will miss your support. A salute to you.
Richard R. Nielsen
Colstrip