Fear-mongering during an epidemic

It is true that the coronavirus COVID-19, like SARS in 2003, originated in Chinese wild animal markets. So far 80 people in the U.S., and 7,100 worldwide have died from COVID-19. But let’s expand our thinking. In 2017 about 1.57 million people worldwide and 515 in the U.S., died from tuberculosis. This disease originated in Africa almost 10,000 years ago from cattle, it was found in ancient Egypt. Tobacco smoking originated in North and South America around 5,000 BC, used in rituals. It kills about 480,000 in the U.S., and up to 8 million worldwide each year. Alcohol drinking originated in China in about 7,000 BC and India in about 2,500 BC. It kills about 88,000 in the U.S., and 3 million worldwide each year. Without research virtually no one could cite the origins of these three diseases, and in the end it really doesn’t matter. We concentrate on prevention, treatment and cure. So should we with COVID-19.