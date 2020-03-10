Feds want to gut NEPA

I went to Denver a couple of weeks ago to testify to the Council on Environmental Quality, the federal agency which is responsible for implementing the National Environmental Policy Act since 1969. They are proposing to weaken NEPA and make it more difficult for the public to take part in the process, the first major changes in 40 years.

NEPA is responsible for improving many projects that affect our lives in Eastern Montana, from ensuring water protections from coal development or Coal Bed Methane discharges.

This proposal seems to be on a fast track as they are having public meetings in Denver and Washington, D.C., and nowhere else in the United States. Most people in the Denver meeting testified to protect NEPA, ensure citizens have a voice on projects in their backyard, and not allow companies to write their own environmental assessments.

I was surprised to see the Stockgrowers and Farm Bureau testified in favor of this short-sighted proposal. I attended a scoping meeting recently dealing with changing the regulations for grazing on Bureau of Land Management lands. I noticed several Stockgrowers members and Farm Bureau members at the meeting. If we did not have NEPA, none of us would have the right to comment on and improve grazing regulations. The government agencies could make policies and we would not have a say in what happens.