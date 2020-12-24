Field of Flags honors our heroes

To everyone who sponsored or visited the Field of Flags in Laurel this year:

It is always an honor to provide the display of 1,000 flags to honor first responders and veterans. It is very rewarding to observe those who came to walk in the flags and tell us about their stories of loved ones.

COVID-19 caused us to restructure how we did the field this year. We did not have a school kid program or presentations of any kind. It was heartwarming to see the senior bus make a drive by the edge of the flag display to give them a good view. Many were happy to have something going that made life seem normal again.

The Field of Flags supports child abuse prevention programs and funds for care packages for our local overseas deployed troops at Christmas time. We were able to give several thousands of dollars to local nonprofits that provide that.

With everyone working through a very tough time. It is so rewarding to live in a community that is so caring and giving. Thank you again.

Cassie Crookston

president, Laurel Exchange Club

Laurel

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0