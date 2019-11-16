In reference to your Gazette opinion article on Nov. 8 about "Delivering help for Thanksgiving," I can't believe you left out one of the biggest organizations that gives out 1,500 meals in two days. Some of those meals go out to the organizations that you listed in your article.
Flakesgiving has been helping people for 30 years. These two incredible giving men, Paul Mushaben and Mark Wilson, have given their heart, time and sense of community to Billings for 30 years. It is about time these men were recognized for the thoughtlessness. These two men run the most efficient charitable organization that has ever existed. Let's give credit where credit is due. Thank you Mark and Paul for all you do for the people of Billings and the surrounding area.
You have free articles remaining.
Stephanie Haider
Billings