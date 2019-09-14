One of my favorite concepts was advanced by Robert Fulghum in his book “All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten.” He extols the virtues of playing fair, putting things back where you found them, sharing everything, but not taking things that aren’t yours. And most importantly, saying you are sorry if you hurt someone.
The current political culture ignores these most elementary courtesies. Whatever one’s political persuasion, I think we as voters need to hold our office holders and candidates to the same standard that we set for 5-year-old children. Bullying isn’t acceptable even if you are the commander in chief.
Presidential primary candidates, listen before you speak and remember that diversity is more than skin color or gender, but also includes the minority who live in sparsely populated rural America. We are more than flyover country.
And lastly, voters, negative campaigns financed by corporate and individual self-interests only work when we believe their propaganda filled messages. Climate change, educational excellence, health care and immigration policies are too important not to listen to all stakeholders and arrive at common sense solutions.
It is our responsibility to hold our leaders, and especially ourselves, to those kindergarten standards.
Herbert Karst
Billings