Fox is an ally of natural resources

As a veteran, a coal miner and a state legislator who has served in both chambers of the Legislature, I have witnessed the challenges Montana faces. I’ve seen the damage caused by nearly two straight decades of Democrat control of the governor’s office. And I know Attorney General Tim Fox is the person to move Montana in the right direction.
It’s no surprise Montana’s natural resource industry hasn’t had an ally in the governor’s office for almost 16 years. No place is that more apparent than my hometown of Colstrip. With radical environmentalists continue their relentless attacks on coal, we need leaders who will stand up and fight back.
That’s exactly who Tim Fox is, and that’s exactly what he will do.
As Montana’s attorney general, Tim Fox took the Obama administration to court over their radical, anti-fossil fuel agenda and fought the state of Washington over attempts to stop a needed export terminal that would allow increased shipments of Powder Basin coal to Asia. He fought Washington state again during its attempts to stop shipments of Bakken crude oil from being transported to the West Coast by rail.
Tim has a proven record of results. He’s a native Montanan, a man of character and integrity. Tim Fox is the Republicans' best bet to win in November. Winning the governor’s office is far too important for us to nominate a risky candidate. I urge you to join me to elect Tim Fox the next governor of Montana.
Duane Ankney
Colstrip
