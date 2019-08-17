My grandmother always said you can tell a lot about someone by who they choose to associate with. That is why it is so difficult to figure out why Tim Fox chose Mike Gulledge as his new communications director.
Gulledge, the former publisher of Lee Newspapers, has had many hard left leaning views during his tenure. From supporting every mill levy and property tax increase measure proposed in the Billings area to supporting Barack Obama when he ran for president.
Gulledge has had a long history of supporting issues like gay marriage and opposing natural resources like coal, oil and gas exploration in Montana.
I find it strange that Tim Fox who’s running for the Republican nomination for governor would consider anyone with such a liberal record. With the selection of Gulledge as his communications director, it gives us an indication of the type of nominations he would place to key positions in Montana. Positions like the Board of Regents, judges or directors of the many agencies under the governor’s control. This is a huge warning to the Republicans in Montana of how little of a change he would provide Montana from the 16 years of Democrat control in the Governor’s office.
Like my grandmother said about the types of friends someone has is an indication of who they really are. Politically speaking, Fox has shown that he is no different than the liberal Lee Newspapers.
Greg Franks
Billings