Fox was clear winner of debate

Attorney general, and Republican candidate for governor, Tim Fox hit a grand slam at the debate in Billings. He was prepared, engaged and tenacious with his conservative vision for Montana. He presented a strong, confident and civil demeanor throughout the entire evening. I attended the debate and it was apparent after the debate as I talked to several attendees that they felt Tim Fox had done an amazing job.

Every inning of the debate, Fox scored victories with his vision for our state. In 2016, Tim Fox was reelected to attorney general receiving more votes than any statewide candidate and 96,000 more votes than Rep. Greg Gianforte. After nearly 16 years of being shut out of the governor's office, it is time for conservative Republican leadership. It is clear Fox is the only Republican candidate that can win the November general election.

Fox provided game-winning responses to questions about health care, the Montana economy and public safety. He presented decisive ideas and solutions to move our state forward. His tremendous success as our attorney general provides an excellent foundation to be our next governor.

Fox is a native Montanan, born and raised in Hardin. He understands the needs of Montanans and that could not have been more obvious at the debate.